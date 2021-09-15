Villarreal held by Atalanta in return to Champions League

Villarreal's Raul Albiol, center left, vies for the ball with Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, center right, during a Champions League, Group F, soccer match ... Villarreal's Raul Albiol, center left, vies for the ball with Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, center right, during a Champions League, Group F, soccer match between Villarreal and Atalanta in Villarreal, Spain, Tuesday, Sep. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal was frustrated by Atalanta in its return to the Champions League after a 10-year absence, being held to a 2-2 draw at the start of the group stage on Tuesday.

The Europa League champions rallied to take the lead in the second half but conceded late to relinquish the opening win at home.

Robin Gosens equalized in the 83rd minute after Remo Freuler had put the visitors ahead six minutes into the match at La Ceramica Stadium in southeastern Spain. Villarreal got on the board with Manu Trigueros before halftime and went ahead with a goal from Arnaut “Danjuma” Groeneveld in the second half.

In the other Group F match, Young Boys stunned Manchester United by scoring in stoppage time in a 2-1 come-from-behind victory in Switzerland. Villarreal next visits Manchester United, while Atalanta hosts Young Boys.

Villarreal is playing in the Champions League for the fourth time, but the first since the 2011-12 season. It made it back by defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final last season. The “Yellow Submarine” was a semifinalist in the Champions League in 2006 and reached the last eight three years later, being eliminated by Arsenal both times.

Atalanta is making its third consecutive appearance and is looking to repeat the success of its first two campaigns when it reached the knockout stages. It was a surprise quarterfinalist in its debut two seasons ago.

Atalanta was in control at the start and Freuler opened the scoring with a low shot from inside the area, with the ball hitting the far post before finding the net on the opposite side.

Unai Emery’s Villarreal improved toward the end of the first half and Trigueros equalized from close range in the 39th after a cross by Alfonso Pedraza.

The Spanish team nearly added to the lead a few minutes later but Gerard Moreno’s header was brilliantly saved by Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso. Moreno also missed in front of the goal in the 67th with only Musso to beat. Musso further stopped Moreno's close-range header off a corner in second-half stoppage time.

Danjuma got the go-ahead goal from inside the area in the 73rd after Freuler lost possession near the area, with Dani Parejo — back from an injury sustained before the international break — and Moreno assisting on the build-up.

Atalanta sent several players to national teams in the European Championship this summer and they thrived during the competition won by Italy. No other club had more goal-scorers at Euro 2020 than Atalanta.

Villarreal had won its last six home games in European competitions.

