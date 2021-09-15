Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Oracle, Herbalife fall; FuelCell Energy, Magnite rise

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 04:29
Oracle, Herbalife fall; FuelCell Energy, Magnite rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Oracle Corp., down $2.50 to $86.39.

The software maker's fiscal first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., down $11.46 to $42.78.

The dietary supplements company cut its profit and revenue forecasts.

FuelCell Energy Inc., up 82 cents to $6.44.

The fuel cell power plant maker reported encouraging fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Angi Inc., up 98 cents to $11.68.

The digital marketplace for home services gave investors an encouraging revenue update.

Intuit Inc., up $10.85 to $568.27.

The maker of TurboTax software is buying marketing platform MailChimp.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $11.23 to $92.25.

The casino operator could reportedly face stricter oversight at its operations in Macau.

Magnite Inc., up 85 cents to $29.57.

Live sports streaming company fuboTV picked Magnite as its preferred digital ad exchange operator.

Comcast Corp., down $4.38 to $55.59.

The owner of NBC and Universal Pictures warned investors about a slowdown in new cable customers.

Updated : 2021-09-16 13:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province