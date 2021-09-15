Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/15 04:53
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks went back to falling on Wall Street Tuesday after a blip higher the day before, giving the S&P 500 its sixth loss in the last seven trading days.

The benchmark index had started higher after the latest data on inflation came in better than economists had expected, but those gains faded quickly. Bond yields fell following the report.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 25.68 points, or 0.6%, to 4,443.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 292.06 points, or 0.8%, to 34,577.57.

The Nasdaq fell 67.82 points, or 0.4%, to 15,037.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 30.80 points, or 1.4%, to 2,209.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 15.53 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 30.15 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 77.74 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.56 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 686.98 points, or 18.3%.

The Dow is up 3,971.09 points, or 13%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,149.48 points, or 16.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 235.13 points, or 11.9%.

Updated : 2021-09-16 13:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province