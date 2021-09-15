Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Marilyn Manson's lawyer: Accuser consented to bodily fluids

By HOLLY RAMER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/15 04:54
Marilyn Manson's lawyer: Accuser consented to bodily fluids

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A videographer who accuses Marilyn Manson of spitting and blowing his nose on her during a concert in New Hampshire consented to being exposed to bodily fluids, according to an attorney for the musical artist.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on Aug. 19, 2019.

According to police, Manson approached videographer Susan Fountain in the venue's stage pit area, put his face close to her camera and spit at her. He also is accused of blowing his nose on her arm and hands.

In court documents made public Tuesday, Manson's attorney Kent Barker argues that type of filming Fountain was doing commonly exposes videographers to “incidental contact" with bodily fluids.

“The defendant's performance for the past twenty years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics similar to those that occurred here,” Barker wrote. “The alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva and phlegm in close quarters.”

Barker also said Manson plans to argue that any contact related to spitting or sneezing was unintentional.

Manson has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which each could result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

Updated : 2021-09-16 13:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province