Taiwan’s Chunghwa Post announces ways to get stimulus vouchers

Chunghwa Post announces ways to get Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers at post offices. Chunghwa Post announces ways to get Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers at post offices. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following an announcement on the official website for the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers (振興五倍券) program on Wednesday (Sept. 15), Chunghwa Post announced that post offices will start handing out the vouchers on Oct. 12.

The company will start taking appointments for physical voucher distribution on Oct. 4, and appointments must be made at least three days in advance through the Chunghwa Post website or via telephone. Post offices will accept walk-ins for voucher distribution between Nov. 1 and April 30, 2021, per CNA.

Once citizens successfully make an appointment, they will receive a text message confirming relevant information such as the date, time, post office location, and how many sets of vouchers they will receive, CNA reported.

By appointment, citizens may collect vouchers for up to five people, including themselves. Those who wish to collect more than five sets of vouchers in one go must wait until Nov. 1.

According to Radio Taiwan International (RTI), Chunghwa Post alone handed out over 10 million sets of 2020’s physical Triple Stimulus Vouchers, accounting for 47% of Taiwan’s population. Half of the vouchers were distributed within the first three weeks.

Aside from post offices, citizens may also register through the official website for the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program and get vouchers at convenience stores, supermarkets, and drug stores.



The official website for the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is now online. (Ministry of Economic Affairs image)

The government also offers registration for digital vouchers through credit card companies, mobile payment methods, and various e-ticketing systems. Relevant banks and companies have designed various reward programs for those opting for digital vouchers.

Lotteries for seven other themed vouchers, such as the Arts Fun Vouchers (藝Fun券) and Sports Vouchers (動滋券), will be held weekly between Oct. 11 and Nov. 5. The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ food vouchers (好食券) will be awarded to the first four million people who register for digital stimulus vouchers.