1.08 million doses of Moderna, 640,000 AZ jabs to arrive in Taiwan Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) confirmed at a Cabinet press conference on Thursday (Sep. 16) that 1.08 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 640,000 AstraZeneca jabs will arrive in the country on Friday (Sept. 17).

Further details will be released at the press conference held by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) at 2 p.m.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Wednesday (Sept. 15) that the incoming Moderna doses will be allocated to those who have already received one Moderna jab and be distributed in descending order of age.

The AZ doses will depart from Thailand Friday morning and are scheduled to arrive at Taoyuan International Airport at 3:40 p.m., the Liberty Times reported.

According to Centers for Disease Control statistics, with the arrival of these two batches, the country will have received 17 million doses to date.