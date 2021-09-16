Famed dance crew to breakdance on Taiwan's National Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Famed breakdancing troupe The Best Crew (TBC) is set to give performances on Taiwan's National Day (Oct. 10).

Founded in 1996 and originally named "Taipei Breaking Crew," TBC is the first dance group in the country to both perform and teach street dance. Consisting of members from the northern, central, and southern parts of the nation, TBC soon grew and went on to win a number of competitions at home as well as abroad.

TBC and students from Juang Jing Vocational High School rehearsed the upcoming show Wednesday (Sept. 15) in the auditorium of the Taiwan Police College. Dancers ages six to 60 are participating and include senior coaches and professional breakdancers in their ranks.



(CNA photo)

Street dance is no longer just part of a subculture; it's a fashionable sport to be featured at the National Day ceremony and in the international arena, according to the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC).

Breakdancing in Taiwan is remarkable, according to TBC head Huang Po-Ching (黃柏青). The GACC has shot a documentary titled "The Soul of the Craftsman" to record the achievements of Huang as well as his crew, according to CNA.

"The letter B in 'B.Boy' stands for not only breaking but also breakthroughs," Huang said in the video.

In 2024, TBC will head to the Summer Olympics in Paris, as the International Olympic Committee has granted breakdancing event status for the first time.



(CNA photo)