Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan's defense minister reiterates importance of Taiwan Strait in CNN interview

Japan strengthening capacity to launch missiles at targets outside its own territory amid aggressive Chinese military activities

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/16 11:26
Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo (left), President Tsai Ing-wen during Kishi's visit to Taiwan in January 2020. (Presidential Office photo)&n...

Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo (left), President Tsai Ing-wen during Kishi's visit to Taiwan in January 2020. (Presidential Office photo)&n...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan’s Minister of Defense Kishi Nobuo has reiterated the importance of the Taiwan Strait to his country in an exclusive interview with CNN and said that Japan will continue to respond to China’s mounting operations in the East China Sea.

Kishi said the Diaoyutai Islands — called the Senkaku Islands in Japan — are undeniably part of Japan’s territory and will be defended against the Chinese threat, according to a Liberty Times report.

In response to Chinese moves in the vicinity of the islands, Japan will deploy naval squadrons accordingly, he said. “We must prove the Japanese government is resolute in defending its territory and that Japan has more coast guard ships [in the area] than China,” he added.

When asked about Tokyo’s stance on the Taiwan Strait, Kishi referred to his country’s latest defense white paper, released in July, which states, "The stability of Taiwan's situation is vital to Japan's security and the stability of the international community."

Noting that around 90% of the imported energy used by Japan is imported from areas surrounding Taiwan, Kishi said that "what happens to Taiwan directly impacts Japan." Kishi said Japan must respond if a serious incident occurs in the Taiwan Strait but suggested dialogue be used to resolve such a crisis rather than violence.

Japan recently deployed missiles and troops on Yonaguni Island — just over 100 kilometers east of Taiwan. In the near future, further deployments will be carried out on Ishigaki Island — just over 300 km east of Taiwan.

"This is to show our strong will to defend the southwestern islands," Kishi said. He added that Japan is upgrading its equipment so it can launch missiles at targets outside its territory, giving it the capability to meet any potential threat.
defense minister
Japan-Taiwan relations
Taiwan Strait
security
missile crisis

RELATED ARTICLES

China developing advanced tactics for thousand-strong drone swarms: Kosovar military officer
China developing advanced tactics for thousand-strong drone swarms: Kosovar military officer
2021/09/14 14:42
Japan says suspected Chinese submarine seen around territorial waters
Japan says suspected Chinese submarine seen around territorial waters
2021/09/13 10:12
Taiwan-Japan ties headed for breakthrough
Taiwan-Japan ties headed for breakthrough
2021/09/10 16:38
Chinese diplomat slams Japanese legislator for saying Taiwan's security its own affair
Chinese diplomat slams Japanese legislator for saying Taiwan's security its own affair
2021/09/10 16:15
Biden, Xi hold first phone call in 7 months, Taiwan discussions unconfirmed
Biden, Xi hold first phone call in 7 months, Taiwan discussions unconfirmed
2021/09/10 14:44

Updated : 2021-09-16 11:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20