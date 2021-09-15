Alexa
10-man Sevilla salvages 1-1 draw with Salzburg in CL opener

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 02:47
Salzburg's goalkeeper Philipp Koehn, right, tries to save a ball next to Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri during the Champions League, Group G soccer match...
Sevilla's head coach Julen Lopetegui gives instructions to his players during the Champions League, Group G soccer match between Sevilla and Salzburg ...
Salzburg's head coach Matthias Jaissle gives instructions to his players during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Salzburg...
Salzburg's Luka Sucic, left, scores the opening goal during the Champions League, Group G soccer match between Sevilla and Salzburg at the Ramon Sanch...
Salzburg's head coach Matthias Jaissle gestures during the Champions League, Group G soccer match between Sevilla and Salzburg at the Ramon Sanchez Pi...
Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League, Group G soccer match between Sevilla and Sal...
Salzburg's Oumar Solet, right, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri during the Champions League, Group G soccer match between Sevilla a...

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Salzburg was left to rue two missed penalties in its 1-1 draw at 10-man Sevilla to start its Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

The messy match in Seville was marked by errors both by Sevilla’s veterans and the youngsters of Salzburg.

Salzburg could only take one goal from three penalties all earned by inspired striker Karim Adeyemi before 40 minutes were up.

Luka Sucic converted a spot kick to give the Austrian team the lead in the 21st minute. But Sucic and Adeyemi, both age 19, missed two other spot kicks in the first half.

Ivan Rakitic equalized for Sevilla against the flow of play from a penalty in the 42nd.

Sevilla played a man down from the 50th after striker Youssef En-Nesryi got his second booking for simulating a foul in the area.

Lille hosts Wolfsburg later also in Group G.

Updated : 2021-09-16 11:25 GMT+08:00

