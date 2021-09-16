Taiwan tightens rules on nitrogen use in wake of flawed baby food production

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is tightening its regulation of the use of nitrogen in food packaging, with violators facing a fine of up to NT$3 million (US$108,372).

Expected to take effect in 2023, the amended Standards for Specification, Scope, Application and Limitation of Food Additives will include nitrogen on its list of food additives, and its use in food packaging will only be allowed when the concentration level reaches at least 99%, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday (Sept. 15).

The move was prompted by an incident in March when industrial-use nitrogen was found to be involved in the sealing process for teething wafers produced by a New Taipei-based company operating under the brand LeVic (樂扉). The event led to a recall of products and a fine of NT$1.8 million pursuant to the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation.

Nitrogen is commonly applied when packaging snacks like chips to extend their shelf life. Labeling it as a food additive with a purity of 99% is in line with international practices, according to the FDA.

Meanwhile, businesses that manufacture, import, or sell nitrogen are required to register for better inspection and tracking of the gas’ use. Violators will be subject to a fine of between NT$30,000 and NT$3 million, CNA quoted FDA official Liao Chia-ting (廖家鼎) as saying.