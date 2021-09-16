Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Chinese planes have been tracked in zone 13 days in a row

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/16 09:43
Chinese Y-8 REECE. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 REECE. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Sept. 15), marking the 14th intrusion this month.

Six People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missiles systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

Wednesday’s incursion marks the 13th consecutive day Chinese planes have flown into Taiwan’s identification zone. Beijing has sent a mix of spotter planes, fighter jets, and bombers into the zone every day this month except for Sept. 2.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese J-16. (MND photo)
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese KJ-500. (MND photo)
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight paths of Chinese planes on Sept. 15. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
Shenyang J-16
Shaanxi Y-8

RELATED ARTICLES

Two Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/15 11:37
Chinese electronic warfare turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/14 08:52
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/13 09:53
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/12 12:22
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/10 10:10

Updated : 2021-09-16 09:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized