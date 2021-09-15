Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pacers lose backup PG Edmond Sumner to torn Achilles tendon

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 00:31
Pacers lose backup PG Edmond Sumner to torn Achilles tendon

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have lost backup point guard Edmond Sumner indefinitely with a torn left Achilles tendon.

Team officials announced the injury Tuesday by acknowledging Sumner was injured during an offseason workout. They said he had surgery Monday in New York.

The 6-foot-4, 196-pound Detroit native was Indiana's second-round pick in 2017 but his career has been slowed by a series of injuries including a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during his final season at Xavier.

Sumner slowly played his way into the Pacers regular rotation and appeared poised for a more significant role this season after guard Aaron Holiday was traded to the Washington Wizards this summer.

In 53 games last season, Sumner averaged 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 steals — all career highs — and 0.9 assists.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-16 09:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized