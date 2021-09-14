|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man United
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|3
|10
|Chelsea
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|1
|10
|Liverpool
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|1
|10
|Everton
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|4
|10
|Man City
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|1
|9
|Brighton
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|9
|Tottenham
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3
|9
|West Ham
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|5
|8
|Leicester
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6
|6
|Brentford
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|5
|Aston Villa
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|4
|Wolverhampton
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Southampton
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4
|6
|3
|Watford
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|3
|Arsenal
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|9
|3
|Leeds
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|11
|2
|Burnley
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|1
|Newcastle
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|12
|1
|Norwich
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|11
|0
___
Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham 0
Arsenal 1, Norwich 0
Brentford 0, Brighton 1
Leicester 0, Man City 1
Man United 4, Newcastle 1
Southampton 0, West Ham 0
Watford 0, Wolverhampton 2
Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0
Leeds 0, Liverpool 3
Everton 3, Burnley 1
Newcastle vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|West Brom
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|6
|14
|Fulham
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|4
|13
|Stoke
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|7
|13
|QPR
|6
|3
|3
|0
|14
|8
|12
|Bournemouth
|6
|3
|3
|0
|11
|5
|12
|Coventry
|6
|4
|0
|2
|7
|5
|12
|Birmingham
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|3
|11
|Cardiff
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|7
|11
|Huddersfield
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|9
|10
|Blackburn
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|8
|9
|Bristol City
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|7
|8
|Luton Town
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|10
|8
|Preston
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|8
|7
|Millwall
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|9
|6
|Middlesbrough
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|8
|6
|Derby
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|6
|6
|Barnsley
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|8
|6
|Sheffield United
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|9
|5
|Blackpool
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|8
|5
|Hull
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|7
|5
|Swansea
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|5
|Reading
|6
|1
|1
|4
|10
|16
|4
|Peterborough
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|14
|4
|Nottingham Forest
|6
|0
|1
|5
|5
|10
|1
___
Birmingham 2, Derby 0
Blackburn 2, Luton Town 2
Blackpool 1, Fulham 0
Bournemouth 3, Barnsley 0
Bristol City 0, Preston 0
Coventry 2, Middlesbrough 0
Reading 3, QPR 3
Sheffield United 6, Peterborough 2
Stoke 2, Huddersfield 1
Swansea 0, Hull 0
West Brom 1, Millwall 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff 2
Blackburn vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Derby, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. QPR, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sunderland
|6
|5
|0
|1
|10
|5
|15
|Wigan
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|4
|13
|Bolton
|7
|3
|3
|1
|14
|10
|12
|AFC Wimbledon
|7
|3
|3
|1
|15
|12
|12
|Milton Keynes Dons
|7
|3
|3
|1
|12
|9
|12
|Accrington Stanley
|7
|4
|0
|3
|7
|7
|12
|Burton Albion
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|6
|12
|Plymouth
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|11
|Wycombe
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|6
|11
|Oxford United
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|8
|11
|Portsmouth
|6
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|10
|Sheffield Wednesday
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|4
|10
|Rotherham
|6
|3
|0
|3
|7
|7
|9
|Cheltenham
|7
|2
|3
|2
|10
|11
|9
|Cambridge United
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|9
|8
|Lincoln
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|7
|Fleetwood Town
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|9
|7
|Morecambe
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|9
|7
|Gillingham
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|7
|6
|Charlton
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|8
|4
|Shrewsbury
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|10
|4
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|3
|3
|10
|15
|3
|Crewe
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|8
|2
|Doncaster
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|9
|1
___
Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Bolton 0, Burton Albion 0
Burton Albion 1, Gillingham 1
Cambridge United 1, Lincoln 5
Charlton 1, Cheltenham 2
Ipswich 2, Bolton 5
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0
Morecambe 3, AFC Wimbledon 4
Oxford United 0, Wycombe 0
Plymouth 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Rotherham 2, Fleetwood Town 4
Shrewsbury 1, Crewe 1
Sunderland 2, Accrington Stanley 1
Wigan 2, Doncaster 1
Lincoln vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|8
|16
|Harrogate Town
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|7
|14
|Leyton Orient
|7
|3
|3
|1
|13
|6
|12
|Hartlepool
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|5
|12
|Rochdale
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|9
|11
|Bradford
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|8
|11
|Swindon
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|6
|11
|Exeter
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|5
|10
|Northampton
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|4
|10
|Port Vale
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|6
|9
|Colchester
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|9
|Carlisle
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|7
|9
|Barrow
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|9
|8
|Salford
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|6
|8
|Tranmere
|7
|2
|2
|3
|2
|3
|8
|Walsall
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|8
|Stevenage
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|8
|Newport County
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|9
|8
|Crawley Town
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|10
|7
|Mansfield Town
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|13
|7
|Bristol Rovers
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|10
|7
|Scunthorpe
|7
|1
|3
|3
|4
|11
|6
|Sutton United
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|5
|Oldham
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|14
|3
___
Barrow 2, Colchester 3
Harrogate Town 2, Newport County 2
Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 1
Forest Green 1, Northampton 0
Leyton Orient 4, Oldham 0
Rochdale 1, Tranmere 0
Salford 1, Bradford 0
Scunthorpe 0, Exeter 4
Sutton United 2, Stevenage 1
Swindon 1, Port Vale 2
Walsall 3, Mansfield Town 1
Hartlepool 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Newport County vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Swindon, 9 a.m.
Bradford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.