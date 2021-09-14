Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/14 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 89 55 .618 _
Toronto 81 63 .563 8
New York 80 64 .556 9
Boston 81 65 .555 9
Baltimore 46 97 .322 42½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 82 61 .573 _
Cleveland 69 72 .489 12
Detroit 68 76 .472 14½
Kansas City 65 78 .455 17
Minnesota 63 81 .438 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 84 59 .587 _
Seattle 78 66 .542
Oakland 77 66 .538 7
Los Angeles 70 73 .490 14
Texas 53 90 .371 31

___

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 15, Texas 1

Seattle 5, Boston 4

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-16 08:22 GMT+08:00

