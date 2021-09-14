American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|89
|55
|.618
|_
|Toronto
|81
|63
|.563
|8
|New York
|80
|64
|.556
|9
|Boston
|81
|65
|.555
|9
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|.322
|42½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|82
|61
|.573
|_
|Cleveland
|69
|72
|.489
|12
|Detroit
|68
|76
|.472
|14½
|Kansas City
|65
|78
|.455
|17
|Minnesota
|63
|81
|.438
|19½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|59
|.587
|_
|Seattle
|78
|66
|.542
|6½
|Oakland
|77
|66
|.538
|7
|Los Angeles
|70
|73
|.490
|14
|Texas
|53
|90
|.371
|31
___
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 15, Texas 1
Seattle 5, Boston 4
Cleveland at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.