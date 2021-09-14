Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/14 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 24 6 .800
x-Chicago 15 15 .500 9
Washington 12 18 .400 12
New York 11 19 .367 13
Atlanta 7 22 .241 16½
Indiana 6 23 .207 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733
x-Minnesota 20 10 .667 2
x-Seattle 20 11 .645
x-Phoenix 19 11 .633 3
x-Dallas 13 18 .419
Los Angeles 11 19 .367 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

Las Vegas 85, Dallas 75

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-16 08:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall