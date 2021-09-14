Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pakistan to play 3 T20s and 2 tests in Bangladesh

By Associated Press
2021/09/14 19:58
Pakistan to play 3 T20s and 2 tests in Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan will play three Twenty20s and two test matches against Bangladesh soon after the T20 World Cup in November.

Pakistan’s first tour to Bangladesh in five years will begin with T20s in Dhaka on Nov. 19, 20 and 22.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at Chattogram will host the first test from Nov. 26-30, and the teams return to Dhaka for the second test from Dec. 4-8.

Pakistan has directly qualified for the Super 12 in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates from Oct. 23-Nov. 14. Bangladesh, however, has to go through the qualifying round in Oman from Oct. 17-22.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-16 06:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall