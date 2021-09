Tuesday At Kockelscheuer Sport Centre Luxembourg Purse: $235,238 Surface: Hardcourt indoor LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Results Tuesday from BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open at Kockelscheuer Sport Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Marketa Vondrousova (5), Czech Republic, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.