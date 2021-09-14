Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas to start QB Casey Thompson vs. Rice

By Associated Press
2021/09/14 12:05
Texas to start QB Casey Thompson vs. Rice

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that Casey Thompson will start at quarterback against Rice this weekend after an inconsistent performance by Hudson Card in a 40-21 loss to Arkansas over the weekend.

Card, a redshirt freshman, will see time against the Owls.

“I think it’ll be good for Hudson to take a little bit of a deep breath coming off of last week’s game,” Sarkisian said. “The bottom line, it’s not about how you execute every play, it’s about you maneuvering the offense down the field to score points. I think Casey has put himself in a good position to do that.”

The Razorbacks led 16-0 at halftime Saturday night as Texas was dominated from the beginning. The Longhorns (1-1) punted on six of their first seven drives. Their seventh resulted in a missed field goal.

Sarkisian, in his first year coaching the Longhorns, said Card was moving around too much, too early.

“We weren’t great protecting him early on in the game, but I thought he was a little antsy and we missed some opportunities," he said.

Card was pulled on the final drive of the third quarter with Texas trailing 33-7. Thompson led two Longhorns scoring drives in the fourth quarter, both capped by his rushing touchdowns.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-16 03:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China