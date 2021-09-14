English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham 0
Arsenal 1, Norwich 0
Brentford 0, Brighton 1
Leicester 0, Man City 1
Man United 4, Newcastle 1
Southampton 0, West Ham 0
Watford 0, Wolverhampton 2
Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0
Leeds 0, Liverpool 3
Everton 3, Burnley 1
Newcastle vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.
Birmingham 2, Derby 0
Blackburn 2, Luton Town 2
Blackpool 1, Fulham 0
Bournemouth 3, Barnsley 0
Bristol City 0, Preston 0
Coventry 2, Middlesbrough 0
Reading 3, QPR 3
Sheffield United 6, Peterborough 2
Stoke 2, Huddersfield 1
Swansea 0, Hull 0
West Brom 1, Millwall 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff 2
Blackburn vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Derby, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. QPR, 3 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Bolton 0, Burton Albion 0
Burton Albion 1, Gillingham 1
Cambridge United 1, Lincoln 5
Charlton 1, Cheltenham 2
Ipswich 2, Bolton 5
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0
Morecambe 3, AFC Wimbledon 4
Oxford United 0, Wycombe 0
Plymouth 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Rotherham 2, Fleetwood Town 4
Shrewsbury 1, Crewe 1
Sunderland 2, Accrington Stanley 1
Wigan 2, Doncaster 1
Lincoln vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow 2, Colchester 3
Harrogate Town 2, Newport County 2
Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 1
Forest Green 1, Northampton 0
Leyton Orient 4, Oldham 0
Rochdale 1, Tranmere 0
Salford 1, Bradford 0
Scunthorpe 0, Exeter 4
Sutton United 2, Stevenage 1
Swindon 1, Port Vale 2
Walsall 3, Mansfield Town 1
Hartlepool 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Newport County vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Swindon, 9 a.m.
Bradford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot 1, Solihull Moors 2
Barnet 1, Eastleigh 1
Bromley 2, Boreham Wood 3
Dover Athletic 0, Chesterfield 0
Halifax Town 3, Southend 1
Stockport County 0, Yeovil 3
Torquay United 1, Grimsby Town 3
Wealdstone 1, Altrincham 0
Weymouth 1, Notts County 1
Wrexham 1, Woking 0
Kings Lynn 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Altrincham vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Boreham Wood vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Weymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Dover Athletic, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Bromley vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Wrexham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Weymouth vs. Dover Athletic, 12:20 p.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.