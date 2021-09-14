Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Titans cut Badgley, looking yet again for another kicker

By Associated Press
2021/09/14 04:53
FILE - In this Aug 21, 2021, file photo, Tennessee Titans' Sam Ficken, right, boots a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as punter Brett Kern...

FILE - In this Aug 21, 2021, file photo, Tennessee Titans' Sam Ficken, right, boots a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as punter Brett Kern...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are moving onto yet another kicker, waiving Michael Badgley a day after he missed an extra point and a 46-yard field goal in their season-opening loss.

The Titans announced Monday that they also waived tight end Tommy Hudson and also released linebacker Jan Johnson from the practice squad. They signed safety Bradley McDougald and tight end MyCole Pruitt off the practice squad.

Tennessee signed Badgley to the practice squad only on Friday when Sam Ficken went on the injury report with a right groin issue. The Titans put Ficken on injured reserve Saturday and promoted Badgley. They also signed Randy Bullock to the practice squad.

Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters earlier Monday the Titans were looking at Badgley and would work out some other kickers.

“Take a look at some guys working out, Randy’s on the practice squad, find somebody that we think is going to make them and protect for him," Vrabel said. “That’s the plan.”

This continues the Titans' revolving door at kicker. They used two kickers last season after signing Stephen Gostkowski just before the start of the season and had a third on the practice squad in November. That was an improvement from 2019 when five kickers played in at least two games.

Tennessee used three different punters last season when three-time Pro Bowler Brett Kern went on injured reserve.

Tennessee also signed offensive lineman Christian DiLauro and linebacker Joe Jones to the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-15 23:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan