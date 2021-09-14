New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|184.35
|Down 1.25
|Oct
|186.80
|Down 1.25
|Dec
|189.55
|Down 1.20
|Dec
|187.40
|188.45
|185.20
|186.80
|Down 1.25
|Mar
|190.05
|191.15
|187.95
|189.55
|Down 1.20
|May
|191.20
|192.15
|189.05
|190.65
|Down 1.15
|Jul
|191.80
|192.75
|189.80
|191.45
|Down 1.00
|Sep
|192.30
|193.15
|190.55
|192.00
|Down
|.90
|Dec
|192.35
|193.75
|191.05
|192.70
|Down
|.85
|Mar
|192.15
|193.25
|192.00
|193.25
|Down
|.85
|May
|193.65
|Down
|.85
|Jul
|194.05
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|194.40
|Down
|.85
|Dec
|194.50
|Down
|.85
|Mar
|194.50
|Down
|.85
|May
|194.50
|Down
|.85
|Jul
|195.05
|Down
|.85