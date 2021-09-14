Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/09/14 03:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 184.35 Down 1.25
Oct 186.80 Down 1.25
Dec 189.55 Down 1.20
Dec 187.40 188.45 185.20 186.80 Down 1.25
Mar 190.05 191.15 187.95 189.55 Down 1.20
May 191.20 192.15 189.05 190.65 Down 1.15
Jul 191.80 192.75 189.80 191.45 Down 1.00
Sep 192.30 193.15 190.55 192.00 Down .90
Dec 192.35 193.75 191.05 192.70 Down .85
Mar 192.15 193.25 192.00 193.25 Down .85
May 193.65 Down .85
Jul 194.05 Down .85
Sep 194.40 Down .85
Dec 194.50 Down .85
Mar 194.50 Down .85
May 194.50 Down .85
Jul 195.05 Down .85

Updated : 2021-09-15 21:45 GMT+08:00

