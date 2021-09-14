New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|441.45
|446.70
|433.55
|436.35 Down 8.45
|Oct
|442.55
|445.75
|433.00
|436.30 Down 8.50
|Nov
|442.40
|446.75
|433.15
|436.50 Down 8.50
|Dec
|442.60
|447.15
|433.15
|436.70 Down 8.50
|Jan
|442.00
|442.00
|434.55
|436.50 Down 8.30
|Feb
|438.60
|438.60
|436.40
|436.40 Down 8.50
|Mar
|441.75
|445.85
|432.45
|435.90 Down 8.45
|Apr
|435.60 Down 8.35
|May
|442.70
|444.10
|432.10
|435.10 Down 8.45
|Jun
|434.75 Down 8.50
|Jul
|438.75
|438.75
|434.20
|434.20 Down 8.55
|Aug
|433.85 Down 8.55
|Sep
|439.65
|439.65
|433.25
|433.25 Down 8.50
|Oct
|433.25 Down 8.50
|Nov
|432.90 Down 8.50
|Dec
|438.00
|438.00
|431.80
|431.80 Down 8.55
|Jan
|431.90 Down 8.25
|Feb
|431.50 Down 8.25
|Mar
|430.60 Down 8.40
|Apr
|430.10 Down 8.40
|May
|429.55 Down 8.25
|Jun
|429.20 Down 8.25
|Jul
|428.45 Down 8.25
|Aug
|427.85 Down 8.25
|Sep
|427.25 Down 8.25
|Dec
|432.50
|432.50
|425.90
|425.90 Down 8.25
|Mar
|425.30 Down 8.25
|May
|425.25 Down 8.25
|Jul
|425.20 Down 8.25
|Sep
|422.05 Down 8.25
|Dec
|423.55 Down 8.25
|Mar
|425.25 Down 8.25
|May
|427.00 Down 8.25
|Jul
|428.75 Down 8.25
|Sep
|430.50 Down 8.25
|Dec
|432.35 Down 8.25
|Mar
|433.60 Down 8.25
|May
|434.60 Down 8.25
|Jul
|434.35 Down 8.25
|Sep
|434.10 Down 8.25