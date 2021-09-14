Alexa
BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2021/09/14 03:18
New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 441.45 446.70 433.55 436.35 Down 8.45
Oct 442.55 445.75 433.00 436.30 Down 8.50
Nov 442.40 446.75 433.15 436.50 Down 8.50
Dec 442.60 447.15 433.15 436.70 Down 8.50
Jan 442.00 442.00 434.55 436.50 Down 8.30
Feb 438.60 438.60 436.40 436.40 Down 8.50
Mar 441.75 445.85 432.45 435.90 Down 8.45
Apr 435.60 Down 8.35
May 442.70 444.10 432.10 435.10 Down 8.45
Jun 434.75 Down 8.50
Jul 438.75 438.75 434.20 434.20 Down 8.55
Aug 433.85 Down 8.55
Sep 439.65 439.65 433.25 433.25 Down 8.50
Oct 433.25 Down 8.50
Nov 432.90 Down 8.50
Dec 438.00 438.00 431.80 431.80 Down 8.55
Jan 431.90 Down 8.25
Feb 431.50 Down 8.25
Mar 430.60 Down 8.40
Apr 430.10 Down 8.40
May 429.55 Down 8.25
Jun 429.20 Down 8.25
Jul 428.45 Down 8.25
Aug 427.85 Down 8.25
Sep 427.25 Down 8.25
Dec 432.50 432.50 425.90 425.90 Down 8.25
Mar 425.30 Down 8.25
May 425.25 Down 8.25
Jul 425.20 Down 8.25
Sep 422.05 Down 8.25
Dec 423.55 Down 8.25
Mar 425.25 Down 8.25
May 427.00 Down 8.25
Jul 428.75 Down 8.25
Sep 430.50 Down 8.25
Dec 432.35 Down 8.25
Mar 433.60 Down 8.25
May 434.60 Down 8.25
Jul 434.35 Down 8.25
Sep 434.10 Down 8.25

Updated : 2021-09-15 21:44 GMT+08:00

