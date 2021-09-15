Stagwell (STGW) Brings Together Assembly and ForwardPMX as Unified Global Brand

Operating under the Assembly name, the agency will deliver a market-leading global omnichannel media offering, with technology, data & consultancy capabilities built to grow brands’ businesses.

NEW YORK, US - News Direct - 15 September 2021 - Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) agencies Assembly and ForwardPMX today announced that they are uniting as one organization, operating under the name Assembly globally. The newly combined agency will be home to 1,500 employees in over 20 countries and 30 locations across the globe, working with world-class brands, including Nike, Adobe, Ralph Lauren, Con Edison and Red Robin. Assembly will be part of the Stagwell Media Network, which manages nearly $5 billion in media across 7 agencies and delivers client-centric solutions across media, data, technology, insights and creativity.





Assembly will be led by current ForwardPMX Global CEO, James Townsend, who is also the Global CEO of Stagwell Media Network. The agency's management team will be a combination of Assembly and ForwardPMX leadership. In North America, ForwardPMX Managing Director Valerie Davis will be taking a lead role as North American President of the agency. Assembly executives Kim Sivillo and Kendra Mazey will also take on senior leadership roles within the US operation, with Shannon Pruitt and Jon Schaaf being elevated to new global roles across the Stagwell Media Network. Further management announcements will be shared in coming weeks.





"In bringing these teams together, we are answering a clear market, client and employee opportunity to challenge the status quo," said Townsend. "Assembly's omnichannel media capabilities and buying scale paired with ForwardPMX's digitally-led talent and global footprint can deliver something that is truly market-leading and capable of driving change and growth for CMOs and marketing leaders worldwide."





Townsend continued, "These are two growing businesses, with undeniable momentum, that belong together. Today, we're taking a confident step forward to design and build an exciting future – one which ensures clients can access our strongest combined capabilities, while connecting our people to a wider, more diverse global community of experts."





A respected industry leader, Assembly has an impressive track record of driving results through a uniquely integrated media approach, having been named to Ad Age's coveted A-List as Media Agency of the Year in 2018 and landing Adweek's Media Plan of the Year in 2019. ForwardPMX brings global scale in data, technology and digital media, which are complementary to Assembly's strength in omnichannel media and competitive US scale. ForwardPMX will help the combined business exponentially expand global capabilities, with its current footprint in more than 20 countries and a reputation as the partner of choice for brands navigating the complexities of global growth.





The integration of Assembly and ForwardPMX is a key part of Stagwell's effort to offer brands innovative partners that can help transform their businesses.





Stagwell Chairman and CEO, Mark Penn, commented, "This combination brings together state-of-the art offline media and performance marketing expertise. Assembly and ForwardPMX have been partnering successfully for the past two years, so we know they can succeed for clients and that their cultures mesh well. We thank all of our current clients for their trust and are excited to share our new offering with the market."





About Stagwell:

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 24+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us For more information go to: www.stagwellglobal.com.





#Stagwell