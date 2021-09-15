93% of Taiwanese high school students willing to take BNT vaccine: MOE

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As of Wednesday (Sept. 15), statistics showed that 93% of junior and senior high school students in Taiwan were willing to take the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) COVID-19 vaccine, said Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠).

Even those promising statistics are incomplete, Pan said, adding that the ultimate result should be even higher, per UDN. The ministry will issue a video to educate students and parents on what reactions may ensue following the vaccination and what precautions they can take.

The BNT vaccine is authorized to be administered to people aged 12 years and older in Taiwan.

Ministry Secretary-General Liao Hsin-kuo (廖興國) said the health department in each municipality will go to junior and senior high school campuses to administer the doses.

Students who opt not to take the vaccine at school may make other arrangements on the 1922 vaccine registration platform, Liao added.

With regard to elementary school students aged 12 years or older, the ministry encouraged parents to register them on the 1922 platform, Liao said, adding that letters of parental permission will be needed for them to be vaccinated.

While all students are allowed to take vaccination leave of up to three days, this can be extended if necessary, the ministry official said, and the leave will not be included in attendance records.