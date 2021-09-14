Alexa
Twins reach New York at 1:30 am after problem with plane

By Associated Press
2021/09/14 01:05
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, left, jogs home on a sacrifice fly by Luis Arraez off Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic, right, in the first inning...

NEW YORK (AP) — The Minnesota Twins' charter flight had mechanical problems, forcing the team to change planes.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the Twins arrived at their hotel in New York for their makeup game against the Yankees at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Baldelli said the team originally was scheduled to arrive at 9:45 p.m. Sunday following a 5-3 loss to Kansas City in Minneapolis.

The game Monday, scheduled for a 2:05 p.m. EDT start, made up an Aug. 22 rainout in the finale of a four-game series.

Minnesota had a quick turnaround and was scheduled to head back home for a day-night doubleheader Tuesday against Cleveland starting at 2:10 p.m. CDT. After a Wednesday night game, the Twins have a day off Thursday before starting a series at Toronto.

___

Updated : 2021-09-15 20:13 GMT+08:00

