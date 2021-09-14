Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

German soccer player banned 8 weeks for racist abuse

By Associated Press
2021/09/14 01:00
German soccer player banned 8 weeks for racist abuse

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer player Dennis Erdmann was found to have racially abused opposing players during a third division game and banned for eight weeks on Monday after a disciplinary hearing.

Players from Magdeburg accused Erdmann of using racist insults when he played against them for Saarbrücken last month.

“The (German soccer federation) does not tolerate any form of racism and discrimination on its fields and is sending a clear message here,” said Stephan Oberholz, who chaired the hearing. “Therefore a severe penalty had to be imposed.”

Erdmann already missed two games while provisionally suspended before the hearing. That period on provisional suspension will count against his sanction.

The 30-year-old defender denied any wrongdoing and Saarbrücken said the club would appeal the verdict.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-15 20:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan