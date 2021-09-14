Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Zalatoris wins PGA Tour award as rookie of the year

By Associated Press
2021/09/14 01:12
Zalatoris wins PGA Tour award as rookie of the year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Will Zalatoris has been voted PGA Tour rookie of the year, the first player in 20 years to receive the award without being a full PGA Tour member.

Zalatoris played well enough on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 to earn a spot in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, which did not have qualifying and was pushed back to September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant it was part of the 2020-21 season.

Zalatoris tied for sixth, and with two other top-10 finishes, he was able to join the PGA Tour as a special temporary member in November, meaning unlimited sponsor exemptions.

The 25-year-old from Dallas finished the season with eight top 10s, including a runner-up finish at the Masters. Without a win, Zalatoris was ineligible for the PGA Tour postseason. He still earned enough points to be equal to No. 25 in the FedEx Cup standings when the regular season ended.

Zalatoris won the award over the only other rookie on the ballot, Garrick Higgo of South Africa, who won the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in May.

The last player to win rookie of the year as a special temporary member was Charles Howell III in 2001.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-15 20:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan