Taiwan underlines need for China to resume talks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ties between Taiwan and China are not promising at the moment, and there is a need for cross-strait talks to resume, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said Wednesday (Sept. 15).

China’s communist government stopped communicating with Taiwan soon after the Democratic Progressive Party’s Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was elected president in 2016.

Chiu told a seminar organized by a business association Wednesday that both sides are doing their utmost to maintain the status quo and manage risk, CNA reported. There is a need and a possibility to resume talks, as the current situation cannot continue like this, according to the minister.

Taiwan and China were both trying to minimize risks, hoping that positive elements would appear, Chiu said, adding that he did not know whether he would still be around as a minister to see relations improve.