Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan underlines need for China to resume talks

MAC minister says Taiwan and China are minimizing risks

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/15 19:42
Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san. 

Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ties between Taiwan and China are not promising at the moment, and there is a need for cross-strait talks to resume, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said Wednesday (Sept. 15).

China’s communist government stopped communicating with Taiwan soon after the Democratic Progressive Party’s Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was elected president in 2016.

Chiu told a seminar organized by a business association Wednesday that both sides are doing their utmost to maintain the status quo and manage risk, CNA reported. There is a need and a possibility to resume talks, as the current situation cannot continue like this, according to the minister.

Taiwan and China were both trying to minimize risks, hoping that positive elements would appear, Chiu said, adding that he did not know whether he would still be around as a minister to see relations improve.
Taiwan-China relations
Taiwan-China talks
Mainland Affairs Council
MAC
Chiu Tai-san

RELATED ARTICLES

Think tank calls on Taiwan to join the CPTPP before China does
Think tank calls on Taiwan to join the CPTPP before China does
2021/09/08 17:58
Taiwan business group calls for better dialogue with US and China
Taiwan business group calls for better dialogue with US and China
2021/08/13 17:05
Japan’s defense minister says Taiwan’s 'defense stability' important for global stability
Japan’s defense minister says Taiwan’s 'defense stability' important for global stability
2021/08/12 14:43
Former Japanese prime minister’s support for Taiwan motivated by Hong Kong’s fate
Former Japanese prime minister’s support for Taiwan motivated by Hong Kong’s fate
2021/08/03 17:09
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China
2021/08/03 12:46

Updated : 2021-09-15 20:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan