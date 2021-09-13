ISU seeking host for 4 Continents 2022 event in January

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Skating Union is seeking a replacement host for the 2022 Four Continents event after Tianjin, China bowed out.

The ISU said Monday that it is conducting a search for a new site for the Jan. 17-22 event for skaters from the Americas, Asia, Australia and Africa.

Organizers from Tianjin dropped out as host for the competition scheduled for weeks before the Beijing Winter Olympics and a likely warmup for the games for many skaters.

“Unfortunately, considering the complicated epidemic situation involving travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, safety concerns and logistical challenges, the organization of the event was extremely challenging,” the ISU said.

“In order to maintain the event and allow the figure skaters of the Four Continents ISU members to compete in this continental championships, the ISU invited interested members to send applications to host the event on the originally planned date.”

Those applications will be considered at the ISU Council meeting on Oct. 1.