AP Source: Lions CB Okudah has year-ending Achilles injury

By LARRY LAGE, Associated Press
2021/09/13 23:09
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) is brought down by Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) in the second half of an NFL footba...

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday morning because results of his MRI had not been announced.

Okudah was hurt in the fourth quarter Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers held on to win 41-33 against the Lions.

Detroit drafted the Ohio State star with the No. 3 overall pick last year and injuries limited him to nine games as a rookie. Okudah appeared to make improvements during training camp, but he had a rough game in Week 1.

Lions secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant was seen shouting at the 22-year-old Okudah, who did as much talking as listening, on the sideline. Later in the game, Okudah fell in coverage on a 79-yard touchdown reception.

Detroit (0-1) will play at Green Bay (0-1) in Week 2 on Monday night.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

