AP PHOTOS: Football fans fill stadiums as NFL season opens

By Associated Press
2021/09/13 23:41
Fans do the tomahawk chop as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium, ...
Los Angeles Chargers fans celebrate during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Phot...
A Chicago Bears fan tailgates before an before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood,...
New England Patriots fan Lela Bryant, of Foxborough, photographs her godchildren prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough,...
New England Patriots fan Billy Burrows, of Billerica, Mass., grills while tailgating prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxboro...
Fans for the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears tailgate before an NFL football game at SoFi Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. ...
A New Orleans Saints fan cheers during the second half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept....
Fans watch the first half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021....
A Washington Football Team fan takes his seat in the stands before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in L...
A Seattle Seahawks fans takes a photo before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 1...
A fan watches during the second half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas...
A fan of the Los Angeles Rams tailgates before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Ca...
Fans react during the second half of an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa...
Fans watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021...
Fans for the Los Angeles Rams tailgate before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Cal...
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) signs autographs for fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday...
Fans watch during the second half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinn...
Carolina Panthers fans cheer during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (A...
Fans react in SoFi stadium before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif...
Welcome Back appears in paint on the sidelines as fans watch the New Englands Patriots warm up prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphin...

NEW YORK (AP) — Football fans put on a show to mark the opening of the NFL season, filling stadiums around the country for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted sporting events everywhere.

From New England to Los Angeles, fans with painted faces and dressed in all kinds of interesting garb and headgear cheered on their teams in stadiums allowed to fill their seats to capacity.

Restrictions varied in different cities with the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints the only teams requiring fans to provide proof of vaccination to enter.

Many teams asked unvaccinated fans to wear masks.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

