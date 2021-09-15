Poultry Diagnostics Market Growth Factor Is Increasing Outbreak of Poultry Diseases – Avian Influenza

Overview

The term poultry includes various birds raised in farms (excluding doves and pigeons) such as chickens, ducks, turkeys, and waterfowls. Diagnostic tests for poultry include PCR Test and ELISA Test among others. Moreover, many serological tests are also available currently such as agar gel precipitation, agglutination test, HI, (Haemagglutination Inhibition) test, immunodot, and serum neutralization. Serologic testing is used for the diagnostic testing and monitoring of various livestock birds. Diagnostic testing of different bird infections includes taking tissue from infected organs, preservation of tissue, and examination to distinguish the disease. Avian reticuloendotheliosis and Marek’s disease are deadly bird diseases that may cause a substantial number of deaths among chickens and other livestock.

Dynamics

A key factor that is driving the poultry diagnostics market growth is the increasing outbreak of poultry diseases such as Avian Influenza, etc. These infectious diseases are affecting the global trade of broilers, layers, waterfowl, and turkeys. As such, there have been constant efforts to increase awareness among farmers about these diseases. The causes of these diseases are fungi, bacteria, protozoon pathogens, viruses, nutritional deficiencies, and environmental stress. Another factor that is expected to contribute to the growth of the global poultry diagnostics market is the emergence of various portals that provide animal health information, especially in developed countries. This is enabling farmers and proprietors to remember preventive diagnosis, type of vaccines to be given, dietary information, consistent vaccination, and medication refills. Initiatives by governments to promote different animal health products will impart knowledge to farmers on efficient animal health care. And, this is expected to surge market growth over the years to come. The lack of knowledge among farmers about advanced available treatments for poultry diseases is expected to restrain market growth over the foreseeable future. However, continuous research & development and new product launches are projected to create growth opportunities for key players in the global market over the coming years.

The global poultry diagnostic market research report is segmented on the basis of test type, disease type, and regions/countries.

By Test Type:

ELISA

PCR

Other

By Disease Type:

Avian Salmonellosis

Avian Influenza

Newcastle Disease

Avian Mycoplasmosis

Infectious Bronchitis

Infectious Bursal Disease

Avian Pasteurellosis

Avian Encephalomyelitis

Avian Reovirus

Chicken Anemia

Other Diseases

By Test Type: The ELISA segment is projected to continue to account for the majority revenue share over the years to come. This growth of the segment can be attributed to its use for various types of avian influenza. Moreover, the ELISA test is cost-efficient, accurate, and has greater specificity and sensitivity.

By Disease Type: The avian influenza segment is expected to continue to account for the majority revenue share over the next ten years. This can be attributed to the recent outbreak of avian influenza in different regions including African and Southeast Asian countries.

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis:

Among the regional markets, the poultry diagnostics market in North America is projected to contribute the highest revenue share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to advanced animal health infrastructure, increasing awareness among farmers, the presence of multinational players, and an extensive distribution network in the region.

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Key Players:

Zoetis, QIAGEN, IDvet, BioChek Smart Veterinary Diagnostics, Bioneer Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biogenetics Biotechnology Company, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., FinTech LTD