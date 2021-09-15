Active Toughening Agent for Epoxy Resin Market (Updated Report): Predicted to Garner $1,530.5 Million at a CAGR of 4.5%

Global Active Toughening Agent for Epoxy Resin Market is the title of an upcoming report offered by Market.US. This comprehensive market research report on the active toughening agent for epoxy resin industry contains inputs, as well as information & data from both primary and secondary sources, that have been validated and verified by target market experts. Apart from critical data and other related information, the report also includes factors that could be or are potential restraints to market growth, present & future key trends, recourses that can be leveraged for potential market expansion in untapped regions or countries, as well as factors that are presently fueling growth in the active toughening agent for epoxy resin market.

The Global Active Toughening Agent for Epoxy Resin Market was valued at UЅD $1,530.5 Мn in 2020 and is projected to register а САGR of 4.5% over the next 10 years.

Epoxy resins are used in the manufacture of plastics, adhesives, paints, primers & seals, coatings, flooring, etc., in building and construction applications. The addition of toughening agents is done to increase the overall ductility of a resin over a wide temperature range, to improve resistance, reduce water absorption, etc.

Epoxy resins are lent numerous positive characteristics when toughening agents are included in the manufacturing process. These epoxy resins exhibit increased strength and ductility, as well as develop lower curing timeframes. These improved properties allow epoxy resins to be utilized for an increasing number of applications across the world, resulting in higher demand. And, this factor is slated to have a significant impact on the revenue growth of the global active toughening agent for epoxy resin market in the foreseeable future.

In light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, several end-use industries have either temporarily halted operations or are functioning with a minimal workforce. This is expected to negatively impact the active toughening agent for epoxy resin market as these industries have an ever-growing demand for quality epoxy resin products. Nonetheless, as conditions begin to regress, the robust expansion of these end-use industries such as the automotive, transportation, consumer electronics industry, etc., is expected to regain full momentum, contributing to further revenue growth of this global market.

Key industry players of the global active toughening agent for epoxy resin market are Huntsman International LLC., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), BASF SE, Solvay S.A., Olin Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co. Ltd., Dow Chemical Company Ltd., CVC Thermoset Specialties Inc., Gabriel, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Hexion Inc., among others.