Organic Bedding Market Major Factor Driving Growth Is Increasing Adoption of High-End Lifestyle Products

Overview

Organic bedding product, manufactured without harmful chemicals, is a healthier option. Organic cotton is especially healthier for the planet. Compared to conventional, organic cotton takes less water to produce. Also, organic cotton is not treated with harsh chemical cleaners or toxic chemical pesticides and fabric treatments, whereas conventional bedding is exposed to all these harmful chemicals. It is very important to purchase organic bedding products for babies as their skin is very sensitive to detergents and pesticides. Also, organic bedding provides quality sleep for all.

Dynamics

Changing consumer preferences and increasing adoption of high-end lifestyle products are among some of the major factors driving organic bedding market growth. In addition, increasing prominence of organic bedding products manufactured with longer durability and sustainability has been gaining acceptance among global consumers. Demand for organic bedding products has been increasing significantly as these products are extremely healthier and comfortable owing to absence of chemical additives. Organic bedding products are free of toxic pesticides, naturally grown, environmentally safe dyeing, bleaching, and finishing process with traditionally grown cotton. Owing to natural materials, organic bedding products provide sound sleep and natural alignment of spine. Furthermore, the association between quality sleep and healthy life is inducing key players in the market to produce technologically advanced organic bedding products. In order to reduce breathing difficulties, asthma patients are largely encouraged to switch to organic comforters and sheets, which is projected to drive growth of the global organic bedding market over the forecast period. Attributed to high suitability of organic bedding solutions for consumers with sensitive skin, manufacturers are focused on producing these products to get larger attention of health-conscious consumers. Another factor encouraging consumers to use organic bedding products is increasing cases of fibromyalgia. One among some of the key factors expected to restrain market growth is lack of availability of enough raw materials. Technological advancements and continuous research and development is expected to bring growth opportunities for the key players in the market over the forecast period.

Global Organic Bedding Market Segmentation:

The report is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By Type:

Mattress

Bed Linen

Pillows

Blankets

Others

By Application:

Commercial

Household

Global Organic Bedding Market Segment Analysis:

By Type: The bed linen segment continues to account for highest revenue share in the global organic bedding market among other type segments. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable products by consumers.

By Application: Among the application segments, the household segment is projected to continue to dominate over the forecast period in terms of revenue contribution to the global market. Increasing adoption of organic bedding products by households is attributed to this growth of the segment.

Global Organic Bedding Market Regional Analysis:

Among different regional markets, the market in Asia Pacific continues to dominate the global organic bedding market in terms of revenue share. This can be attributed to rising consumer awareness about luxurious and quality bedding products and expanding retail networks in the region. Moreover, demand for organic bedding has been increasing in the region due to rapid urbanization and increasing population, which is expected to drive growth of the market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Global Organic Bedding Market Key Players:

Good Night Naturals, Parachute Home, The Natural Sleep Store, COYUCHI, L.Bean, Boll and Branch, The Company Store, Magnolia Organics, WJ Southard, The Organic Mattress