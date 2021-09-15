Global Aesthetic Needles & Cannulas Market Sales to Expand at Remarkable 7.5% CAGR through 2031

Qualitative Analysis on Global Aesthetic Needles & Cannulas Market Study Provides Latest Intelligence on Growth in 2021 and Beyond

According to Market.us, based on our studies, the Aesthetic Needles & Cannulas market had registered a valuation of USD 312.2 Mn in 2020. We calculated that the market would rise at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%Some of the key factors considered during the course of research included product definition, product classification, industry structure, various participants in the Aesthetic Needles & Cannulas, etc. This analysis successfully captures the difference between industrial performance factors and supply-demand scenarios across diverse geographic regions.

Apart from critical data and other related information, the report also includes factors that could be or are potential restraints to market growth, present & future key trends, recourses that can be leveraged for potential market expansion in untapped regions or countries, as well as factors that are presently fueling growth in the aesthetic needles & cannulas market. It also covers challenges or threats for new, as well as existing market entrants.

The report presents a thorough study of revenues, key developments, strategies, historical data and information by major players that offer crucial perspectives/insights into various market scenarios. The global aesthetic needles & cannulas market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type, end-user, as well as regions and countries.

On the basis of product type, the needle type segment accounted for the highest number of revenue shares (85.2%) of the global aesthetic needles & cannulas market in 2019. The cannulas type segment is slated to index a considerable rate of revenue growth, indexing a CAGR of 9.4%, over the next 10 years.

In terms of material type, the stainless steel segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares (USD $118.4 Mn) of the global aesthetic needles & cannulas market in 2019. The silicon segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the near future. And, the titanium segment is also slated to index considerable revenue growth.

With respect to end-use, the dermatology clinics segment accounted for the highest number of revenue shares (37.6%) of the global aesthetic needles & cannulas market in 2019, and is slated to continue to do so, with an attractiveness index of 4.8, over the next 10 years. The hospitals segment is also anticipated to index considerable revenue growth in the near future.

North America accounted for the majority revenue shares of the global aesthetic needles & cannulas market in 2019, and is slated to index the highest CAGR, with an attractiveness index of 4.2, in the coming years. This can be accredited to the large presence of industry players, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, favorable government policies, and the rapid increase in disposable incomes of the individuals of this region. The markets in Europe, are also anticipated to index considerable revenue growth over the next 10 years.

Key industry players of the global aesthetic needles & cannulas market are – Beaver-Visitec International Holdings Inc., Japan Bio Products Co. Ltd., TSK Laboratory Worldwide, Misawa Medical Industry Co. Ltd., Merit Healthcare International Inc., Sterimedix Ltd., SoftFil (Soft Medical Aesthetics), Aesthetic Group, and Eclipse Med, among others.