Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/09/13 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 13, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;24;SW;19;92%;73%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;32;Plenty of sunshine;39;31;N;11;53%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Windy this morning;32;20;Plenty of sun;33;20;WSW;15;44%;1%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;29;25;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;27;S;10;30%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;20;13;A shower and t-storm;23;16;SE;14;76%;82%;3

Anchorage, United States;Breezy this morning;13;8;A little a.m. rain;13;7;S;20;66%;80%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;Plenty of sun;33;20;ENE;9;13%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun, some clouds;15;3;Mostly sunny;20;2;SSW;16;47%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy and very hot;39;21;A little a.m. rain;22;14;S;22;84%;77%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Nice with sunshine;30;20;N;17;38%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;16;13;A.M. showers, cloudy;15;11;E;14;92%;100%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy and breezy;38;23;Breezy in the p.m.;39;22;NW;20;22%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;33;22;Partly sunny;34;22;S;10;58%;42%;13

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;27;21;A stray t-shower;27;20;WSW;19;75%;56%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;35;26;A downpour;32;25;S;10;80%;81%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;27;22;A shower and t-storm;28;22;NE;11;79%;70%;3

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;28;20;Mostly cloudy;26;17;S;8;61%;22%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;29;13;Partly sunny;28;14;SSE;6;52%;9%;5

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;19;12;Sunshine, pleasant;22;14;ESE;9;64%;19%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;19;9;Partly sunny;20;9;SE;9;56%;42%;15

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning sunny;33;17;Sunny and very warm;33;17;N;12;25%;1%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;28;14;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;ENE;8;55%;44%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sunshine;20;13;A shower and t-storm;22;16;S;10;84%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;30;12;Mostly sunny;28;15;NE;8;53%;24%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm around;29;13;Partly sunny;28;15;ESE;5;60%;31%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Mostly sunny;17;5;SW;15;51%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;30;20;Partly sunny;31;21;NE;11;28%;7%;13

Busan, South Korea;Breezy this morning;26;23;Showers around;25;22;NE;20;84%;95%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and hot;38;24;Sunshine, less humid;35;25;NE;11;34%;5%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;16;11;A shower in the p.m.;15;10;SSE;16;72%;57%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;28;17;A t-storm around;28;17;SSE;7;62%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Very warm;35;28;Periods of sun, warm;36;27;SSW;17;58%;37%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;27;23;A heavy thunderstorm;30;18;N;23;62%;78%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;30;27;Showers around;30;26;SW;13;78%;87%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Mostly sunny;18;13;S;10;65%;39%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;31;26;Decreasing clouds;31;27;SW;10;82%;28%;6

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;31;23;Humid;30;23;ESE;13;60%;15%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;32;20;Breezy in the p.m.;31;21;SE;19;61%;27%;8

Delhi, India;A heavy thunderstorm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;E;11;86%;71%;9

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;29;14;A t-storm around;25;12;S;11;37%;40%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSE;15;79%;72%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. shower;37;23;Humid, a p.m. shower;32;23;SSE;10;65%;55%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;17;12;A shower;17;11;SSE;11;91%;63%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;NNE;10;15%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;24;21;A shower and t-storm;23;19;S;10;82%;71%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;35;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;S;11;84%;83%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;26;13;Sunny and nice;28;15;NE;11;35%;1%;11

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;10;66%;65%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;14;6;Mostly sunny, breezy;12;5;WNW;25;58%;23%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;32;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;SSW;11;86%;82%;3

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;34;28;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SW;8;76%;100%;8

Honolulu, United States;A shower;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;NE;22;56%;67%;10

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm around;29;23;WSW;13;75%;50%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;NNE;15;53%;3%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;24;17;A shower in places;26;17;NE;16;66%;44%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;27;22;SW;9;88%;100%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;36;29;Sunny;35;29;NNW;14;54%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Sunny and beautiful;25;15;N;13;17%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;14;Sunny and not as hot;30;14;N;7;25%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Hot with clearing;36;28;Very hot;39;29;NW;13;46%;31%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A thunderstorm;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;SE;8;82%;79%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partial sunshine;36;26;Mostly sunny;37;27;NW;11;30%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;27;11;Clouds and sun, nice;22;9;N;13;67%;17%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNE;13;67%;62%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;32;22;Mostly cloudy;33;24;W;11;54%;44%;12

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;30;28;A couple of t-storms;29;27;SSE;12;85%;84%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;29;23;Cloudy;31;24;SE;7;74%;37%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;18;1;Partial sunshine;17;3;E;12;39%;45%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy, not as warm;26;24;Heavy thunderstorms;26;24;SW;10;86%;91%;3

Lima, Peru;Sunny intervals;16;15;Partly sunny;16;14;SSE;13;82%;14%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Thunderstorms;24;19;Thunderstorms;24;18;SSW;10;81%;84%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy;20;15;Periods of rain;19;14;W;10;89%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Abundant sunshine;31;16;Sunshine;29;16;S;8;54%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;Turning sunny, nice;27;22;SSW;11;75%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;A shower and t-storm;26;18;A shower and t-storm;21;16;SSE;10;79%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;29;A t-storm around;31;27;W;12;72%;92%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNW;7;71%;55%;10

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;6;72%;69%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;15;5;Partly sunny;15;6;ESE;14;63%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;19;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;15;WSW;7;52%;64%;11

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;30;27;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;E;15;70%;73%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Not as warm;20;8;Partly sunny;15;6;NW;12;65%;2%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;29;25;Periods of sun;30;25;SSW;18;71%;48%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;17;12;A shower in the p.m.;12;9;SW;22;72%;55%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Becoming cloudy;21;18;SSE;4;58%;74%;4

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;22;10;Cooler;13;8;WNW;19;57%;16%;1

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;29;27;Downpours, breezy;29;26;SW;26;89%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;25;12;Sunny intervals;27;13;E;9;50%;25%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;29;21;Humid, a p.m. shower;27;21;SSE;11;58%;64%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;WNW;11;46%;30%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;11;4;Cloudy;9;4;SSW;18;69%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;28;20;A morning shower;22;20;ENE;9;79%;82%;2

Oslo, Norway;Sun, some clouds;16;6;Partly sunny;16;8;N;7;73%;29%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;21;9;Becoming cloudy;22;17;SSE;13;66%;72%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;29;26;Mostly sunny, nice;29;26;ESE;23;75%;56%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;WNW;9;83%;78%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;31;24;A few showers;32;23;ENE;9;75%;69%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;26;17;A shower and t-storm;23;16;S;13;76%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;20;8;Sunshine;20;10;SSE;12;56%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A couple of t-storms;31;25;NNW;9;80%;81%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid, a p.m. shower;31;25;Humid with some sun;32;25;SSE;18;70%;37%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;22;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;SE;9;55%;71%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds, nice;23;12;Partly sunny;25;14;E;6;61%;18%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;30;17;Sunny and humid;30;15;ENE;9;65%;1%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;9;A shower in places;21;9;SE;13;51%;57%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Breezy this morning;33;21;A t-storm in spots;26;19;SW;11;74%;73%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;SE;15;78%;82%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy, morning rain;13;8;Increasingly windy;10;8;SW;35;75%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;16;9;Partly sunny;15;8;NW;17;69%;27%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid;27;21;Partly sunny, warm;32;22;WNW;10;58%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;Sunny and very warm;41;25;NNE;9;12%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;31;15;Periods of sun;31;16;W;10;47%;1%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mainly cloudy;17;9;Winds subsiding;9;8;WNW;26;55%;30%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;14;Sunshine and nice;22;14;WSW;15;57%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;17;A shower and t-storm;26;17;SSE;10;78%;74%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy thunderstorms;31;26;Thunderstorms;31;26;SE;15;82%;80%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;23;16;A shower and t-storm;23;16;SW;7;100%;76%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;27;16;NE;15;23%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;11;1;Sunny and warmer;17;3;SSW;7;40%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;10;78%;80%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Thunderstorms;24;17;Thunderstorms;22;16;SE;8;84%;87%;2

Seattle, United States;Sunny intervals;19;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;WNW;9;65%;66%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;30;18;Partly sunny, humid;29;19;ENE;9;65%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Morning downpours;26;23;Periods of rain;26;24;ESE;56;96%;96%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;Cloudy;30;25;SSW;8;69%;44%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine, pleasant;26;11;Mostly sunny;26;11;SSW;7;45%;5%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower and t-storm;31;26;A couple of showers;31;26;ESE;15;74%;88%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;15;5;Periods of sun;15;6;SE;8;59%;8%;3

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;15;11;Breezy with showers;15;11;SW;30;70%;86%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;34;27;A t-storm around;35;27;SW;14;61%;47%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;14;10;Partly sunny, breezy;12;9;NW;24;58%;25%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;Sunny and beautiful;31;17;NNE;10;22%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;29;17;A t-storm around;30;17;NNW;9;51%;54%;5

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;SE;11;9%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;32;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;NE;13;53%;27%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;32;16;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;ESE;8;38%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;High clouds;28;21;Cloudy;24;20;SSE;10;69%;68%;3

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;22;17;Clouds and sun;24;19;SW;17;83%;74%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;28;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;ESE;8;55%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;ESE;14;60%;8%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;21;7;A couple of showers;14;4;NNW;12;66%;73%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;20;13;Rain;16;12;SE;7;74%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;26;14;Partly sunny, warm;27;16;E;7;61%;28%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Tropical rainstorm;32;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;ESE;7;78%;85%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a shower;19;7;Periods of sun;16;6;W;9;61%;3%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;22;12;Partly sunny;20;11;E;8;69%;29%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, showers;14;8;Increasingly windy;11;7;S;34;73%;59%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;33;24;A couple of t-storms;30;25;WNW;9;81%;80%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;NE;6;36%;3%;6

_____

Updated : 2021-09-15 18:42 GMT+08:00

