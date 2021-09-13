Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/13 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19
New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16
Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 13 27
Washington 0 1 0 .000 16 20
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 14
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16

___

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29

Sunday's Games

Arizona 38, Tennessee 13

Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14

Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT

Houston 37, Jacksonville 21

L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16

Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6

Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16

San Francisco 41, Detroit 33

Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16

Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13

Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29

Miami 17, New England 16

New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3

L.A. Rams 34, Chicago 14

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 20

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-15 18:40 GMT+08:00

