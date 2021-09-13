Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/13 22:00
NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 13 27 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 1 0 .000 16 20 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 14 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29

Sunday's Games

Arizona 38, Tennessee 13

Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14

Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT

Houston 37, Jacksonville 21

L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16

Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6

Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16

San Francisco 41, Detroit 33

Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16

Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13

Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29

Miami 17, New England 16

New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3

L.A. Rams 34, Chicago 14

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 20

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-15 18:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school