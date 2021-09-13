Alexa
WTA Finals to be played in Mexico instead of China

By Associated Press
2021/09/13 21:56
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The season-ending WTA Finals have been moved from China to the Mexican city of Guadalajara, the WTA said Monday.

The tournament was supposed to be held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen in November. The WTA didn't give a reason for the switch but said the event would be back in Shenzhen next year. Shenzhen first hosted the WTA Finals in 2019 — there was no event last year — and is due to remain host through 2030.

Numerous other sports events have been relocated from Chinese venues because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited to bring our showpiece tournament to the exciting and vibrant city of Guadalajara in this unique year," WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement.

Guadalajara already held a WTA tournament this year on hard courts in March. It will be the first time the WTA Finals have been held in Mexico and the first in North America since Los Angeles hosted the event in 2005.

Updated : 2021-09-15 18:39 GMT+08:00

