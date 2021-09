Monday At Kockelscheuer Sport Centre Luxembourg Purse: $235,238 Surface: Hardcourt indoor LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Results Monday from BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open at Kockelscheuer Sport Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Liudmila Samsonova (7), Russia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-3.

Oceane Dodin, France, def. Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3.

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (4), Russia, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Anna-Lena Friedsam and Lena Papadakis, Germany, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 6-4.