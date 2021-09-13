Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ukraine wants to prepare a bid to host a Winter Olympics

By Associated Press
2021/09/13 18:06
Ukraine wants to prepare a bid to host a Winter Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Ukraine wants to enter formal talks about hosting the Winter Olympics, the IOC said Monday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would soon send officials to a meeting at the International Olympic Committee’s headquarters in Switzerland. He made the pledge during IOC president Thomas Bach's weekend visit to Kyiv.

The next available Winter Games to bid for is in 2030, although a new flexible Olympic bidding process means countries do not need to specify immediately exactly where or when they hope to stage the games.

The IOC has previously detailed talks with Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sapporo, Japan — both previous hosts — plus a Barcelona-Pyrenees project about hosting Winter Games from 2030 through 2038.

The IOC has started holding “non-committal continuous dialogue” with potential candidates in order to help cut costs and create a more efficient process.

Brisbane was the first winner in the new style of bidding when it was awarded the 2032 Summer Games in July. The Australian coastal city did not face a formal opponent in a vote by IOC members, or a referendum of local voters, and the quick award left other cities blindsided.

Ukraine was briefly involved in bidding for the 2022 Winter Games but Lviv withdrew in 2014 citing political and security turmoil amid conflict with neighboring Russia.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-15 18:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
New Taipei kindergarten Delta COVID cluster grows to 29
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Taiwanese truck driver in legal jam after damaging old city wall
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes central Taiwan
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school