US$ 9,000 Mn in 2026 | Prefilled Syringes Market Estimated To Hit Double Digit CAGR Of 10.3% By 2026

The global prefilled syringes market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 9,000 Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period.

A syringe basically consists of a plunger and a cylindrical tube called a barrel. Open end of the syringe can have a needle or a tubing attached to direct flow into and out of the barrel. Syringes are used to administer various types of drugs into the bloodstream of an individual. Prefilled syringes are basically ready-to-use pharmaceutical products. They are disposable syringes that contain liquid or substance which is to be administered to a patient prefilled. These are primarily used to deliver accurate dose of drugs to a patient, and is particularly useful when an individual is suffering from long-term conditions where-in self-administration of medication becomes necessary. Growth of the global prefilled syringes market is driven by industry players focusing intensely on research and development of new, easy-to-use, and cost-effective prefilled syringes, coupled with increasing availability of complex biological compounds that can be injected directly into a patient’s body.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market Dynamics:

High prevalence coupled with increasing incidence of diabetes and increasing preference for self-administered drugs and vaccines among individuals in developed and developing economies are major factors driving growth of the global prefilled syringes market. In addition, presence of a large patient population in emerging economies, growing demand for single-use and disposable syringes, and technological developments in prefilled syringes are other major factors anticipated to fuel growth of the global prefilled syringes industry over the forecast period.

However, availability of substitutes for prefilled syringes in the market such as nano-patches is a key factor restraining growth of the global prefilled syringes industry. Additionally, product recalls owing to leakages and presence of certain impurities in prefilled syringes are other factors expected to hamper growth of the global prefilled syringes market over the forecast period.

Market Analysis by Prefilled Syringes Type:

On the basis of type segmentation, disposable prefilled syringes segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market and projected to register a CAGR of over 10%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to high preference for these types of prefilled syringes among individuals for self-administration and disposable prefilled syringes being cost-effective as compared to that of reusable prefilled syringes. Moreover, the disposable prefilled syringe segment in the global prefilled syringes market is projected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution in the global market over the forecast period.

The reusable prefilled syringes segment is anticipated to expand with the highest CAGR of over 11%, as compared to that of the disposable prefilled syringes segment and account for a revenue share contribution of approximately 17% in the global prefilled syringes market in 2025.

Market Analysis by Prefilled Syringes Material:

The glass prefilled syringe segment dominated the global prefilled syringe material segment in revenue terms, accounting for highest revenue share and registering a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period 2017 & 2026. It is further projected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution over the forecast period, owing to high preference for glass prefilled syringes by individuals and healthcare professionals. Also, technological advancements in inspection procedures for glass prefilled syringes and advances in manufacturing processes are other factors anticipated to fuel growth for the glass prefilled syringe segment over the forecast period.

The plastic prefilled syringe segment is projected to register highest CAGR of over 11%, as compared to that of the glass prefilled syringe segment over the forecast period. This can be attributed to developments in plastic prefilled syringes, especially, in the type of plastic polymers used to manufacture plastic prefilled syringes.

Market Analysis by Prefilled Syringes Design:

On the basis of design segmentation, single-chamber prefilled syringes segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market and projected to register a CAGR of over 10%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to high preference and easy availability of single-chamber prefilled syringes and these type of syringes being cost-effective as compared to that of dual-chamber prefilled syringes. Moreover, the single chamber prefilled syringe segment in the global prefilled syringes market is projected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution in the global market over the forecast period.

The dual-chamber prefilled syringes segment is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of over 9%, among the design segments in the global prefilled syringes industry. It is further estimated to account for a revenue share contribution of approximately 21% in the global prefilled syringes market in 2024.

Market Analysis by Prefilled Syringes Application:

The diabetes segment in the prefilled syringes application segment accounted for major revenue contribution in the global prefilled syringes market, and is anticipated to expand registering a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period 2017 & 2026. This can be attributed to high prevalence of diabetes across the globe and increasing preference for self-administration of insulin by use of prefilled syringes by individuals. Moreover, easy availability of prefilled syringes for diabetic patients is another factor anticipated to aid growth of the diabetes segment to a significant extent.

The rheumatoid arthritis segment accounted for second-highest revenue share among the other application segments in the global prefilled syringes industry. It is closely followed by the others and anaphylaxis segments in terms of revenue contribution.

Get More Detail Insights Of This Report With Complete Covid-19 Impact Study: https://marketresearch.biz/report/prefilled-syringes-market/request-sample/

Market Analysis by Prefilled Syringes Region:

The European market dominated the global prefilled syringes market in revenue terms, and is estimated to account for largest market revenue share of US$ 1,489.0 million in 2017 as compared to that of markets in other regions. It is further expected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution in the global prefilled syringes industry over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing incidence of chronic diseases, high adoption rate of prefilled vaccines, and favorable government policies for manufacturing and distribution of prefilled syringes in countries in the region.

The North-America market is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the global prefilled syringes market, with an estimated value of US$ 1,139.5 million in 2017. This is attributed to high prevalence rate coupled with increasing incidence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in prefilled syringes, and high adoption of prefilled syringes for self-administration of insulin by an increasing consumer base of diabetics in countries in the region.

Key Players Of Prefilled Syringes Market:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Stevanato Group S.p.a. (Ompi), Catalent, Inc., Weigao Group, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG, NIPRO PHARMA CORPORATION, MedPro Inc