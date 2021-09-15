Southern Taiwanese city adds 3 reusable cup stations

Tainan mayor using Good to Go machine. (Tainan City Government photo) Tainan mayor using Good to Go machine. (Tainan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reusable cup sharing company Good to Go unveiled three new machines in Tainan on Tuesday (Sept. 14).

The company teamed up with McDonald’s Taiwan and the Tainan City Government to set up three new machines outside three McDonald’s branches on Ximen Road, Daxue Road, and Dongmen Road, according to the Tainan City Government. The machines allow people to borrow and return reusable cups free of charge, rather than using wasteful single-use cups.

At a media event at the McDonald’s on Daxue Road, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said the Good to Go machines were part of the city’s efforts to move toward a circular economy while at the same time promoting environmental protection, according to CNA.

Customers who purchase a drink or soup using a Good to Go cup at any of its Tainan stores will be given three points on a rewards card, which, after collecting five points, can be used to get a free drink worth NT$33 (US$1.19), according to a McDonald’s statement. The promotion will run until Dec. 31.

Due to Taiwan’s domestic outbreak of COVID, Tainan has seen a massive increase in the use of disposable utensils and cups, according to the city’s Environmental Protection Bureau Director-General Hsieh Shih-chieh (謝世傑). Tainan recycled 4.78 million kilograms of disposable tableware in the first half of 2021, an increase of almost 400,000 kilograms compared to the same time last year, Hsieh said.

Hsieh said he hopes the partnership with McDonald’s will help encourage more consumers to switch from disposable to reusable cups.