New Taipei lifts dine-in ban, reopens public spaces

Public places will be reopened for the citizens on Thursday (Sept. 16). (New Taipei City Government High Riverbank Construction Management office phot... Public places will be reopened for the citizens on Thursday (Sept. 16). (New Taipei City Government High Riverbank Construction Management office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) on Wednesday (Sept. 15) ordered the reopening of public places and the lifting of the take-out-only restriction, both of which will come into effect on Thursday.

Because the New Taipei kindergarten Delta cluster had grown severe, with a total of 32 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, Mayor Hou imposed mandatory policies against dine-in and indoor activities in public venues, from Sept. 8-15.

However, during Wednesday's daily pandemic press conference, Hou lifted the bans and announced that dining in at night markets, restaurants, food courts, and markets will be allowed from Thursday.

In addition, Hou said that outdoor and indoor public places, such as sports centers, gyms, swimming pools, basketball courts, and baseball courts, will be open again. Other public spaces include libraries, study centers, and public hot springs, he added.

Online bookings are still required for museums and art venues.