IC designers see Q2 revenue jump by 60%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 10 largest integrated circuit designers in the world saw their second-quarter revenue jump by 60% compared to the same period last year, with Taiwan’s MediaTek Inc. occupying fourth place in revenue increase, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 15).

The survey from TrendForce put two other Taiwanese companies in the top 10, with Novatek Microelectronics Corporation at No. 6 and Realtek Semiconductor Corporation at No. 9, CNA reported. MediaTek and Novatek both saw their total revenue surge by more than 95% from the second quarter of 2020 to this year’s second quarter.

Chip producers remained unable to meet global demand, with total revenue reaching US$29.8 billion (NT$824.82 billion) for the second quarter, a year-on-year rise of 60.8%, TrendForce said.

Qualcomm, Nvidia, and Broadcom still occupied the three top places respectively, while MediaTek’s position at No. 4 was mostly the result of the success of its chips for smartphones, the report said. The Taiwanese company’s revenue for the April-June quarter totaled US$4.48 billion.

Looking toward the rest of the year, TrendForce saw demand for semiconductors remaining strong, with revenue for the IC designers continuing to grow though at a slower pace.