AP PHOTOS: Elegance and whimsy mix at Venice Film Festival

FILE - In this Sept, 3, 2021 file photo Zendaya poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dune' during the 78th edition of the... FILE - In this Sept, 3, 2021 file photo Zendaya poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dune' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. All across the Lido, you could see it on the stars' faces: sheer joy. Whether it was Timothee Chalamet's beaming face greeting fans, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's playfulness for the cameras, Josh Brolin's ear-to-ear grin in the front row of a "Dune" event or those looks exchanged between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the 78th International Film Festival mixed elegance and fun in a way rarely seen since early 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)