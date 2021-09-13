Alexa
Collier, Lynx beat Fever 90-80, pull into third-place tie

By Associated Press
2021/09/13 09:23
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists and a career-high tying four steals to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 90-80 on Sunday night.

The Lynx (20-10), who play at Indiana on Friday before their regular-season finale at Washington on Sunday, moved into a third-place tie with the defending champion Seattle Storm — one game ahead of Phoenix. The top four teams earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Sylvia Fowles added 18 points and eight rebounds, Aerial Powers had 17 points, Kayla McBride scored 12 and Crystal Dangerfield 11 for Minnesota.

Minnesota took a 10-point lead into halftime and led most of the game. McBride hit a 3-pointer to give the Lynx a 78-76 lead and spark a 15-4 run over the final five minutes.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (6-23) with 25 points and McCowan scored 17. Tiffany Mitchell, Victoria Vivians and Lindsay Allen added 10 points apiece.

The Fever, who have lost four games in a row, have the worst record in the WNBA.

Updated : 2021-09-15 15:38 GMT+08:00

