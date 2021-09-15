Alexa
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, no deaths

Latest COVID case worked in Taoyuan Airport

  778
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/15 14:27
(Taiwan News, Wendy Wu image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Sept. 15) reported one new local COVID-19 case.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced five new coronavirus cases, including four imported and one local. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 839.

Local cases

The sole local case is a woman in her 20s who works as a member of the cleaning staff at Taoyuan International Airport. On Sept. 12, she began to experience a mild runny nose and dizziness.

As part of duties, she underwent a coronavirus test on Sept. 14, and she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 15. The health department has identified 45 contacts, all of whom have entered home isolation.

The health department is continuing to conduct contact tracing and is carrying out an epidemiological investigation to find the source of the infection.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the four imported cases reported on Wednesday include three men and one woman between the ages of 20 and 50. Between Aug. 31 and Sept. 13, they entered Taiwan from France (case No. 16,209), the U.S. (case Nos. 16,210 and 16,212), and the Philippines (case No. 16,211).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,057,142 COVID tests, with 3,039,848 coming back negative. Out of the 16,103 confirmed cases, 1,478 were imported, 14,571 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 839 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 829 deaths from local infections, 411 were in New Taipei; 318 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 10 other deaths were imported cases.
Updated : 2021-09-15 15:35 GMT+08:00

