US Open Men's Finals Results

2021_Daniil Medvedev def. Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

2020_Dominic Thiem def. Alexander Zverev, 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

2019_Rafael Nadal def. Daniil Medvedev, 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4.

2018_Novak Djokovic def. Juan Martin del Potro, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

2017_Rafael Nadal def. Kevin Anderson, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

2016_Stan Wawrinka def. Novak Djokovic, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

2015_Novak Djokovic def. Roger Federer, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

2014_Marin Cilic def. Kei Nishikori, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

2013_Rafael Nadal def. Novak Djokovic, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

2012_Andy Murray def. Novak Djokovic, 7-6 (10), 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2.

2011_Novak Djokovic def. Rafael Nadal, 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1.

2010_Rafael Nadal def. Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

2009_Juan Martin del Potro def. Roger Federer, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

2008_Roger Federer def. Andy Murray, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.

2007_Roger Federer def. Novak Djokovic, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-4.

2006_Roger Federer def. Andy Roddick, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

2005_Roger Federer def. Andre Agassi, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

2004_Roger Federer def. Lleyton Hewitt, 6-0, 7-6 (3), 6-0.

2003_Andy Roddick def. Juan Carlos Ferrero, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

2002_Pete Sampras def. Andre Agassi, 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

2001_Lleyton Hewitt def. Pete Sampras, 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-1.

2000_Marat Safin def. Pete Sampras, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

1999_Andre Agassi def. Todd Martin, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2.

1998_Patrick Rafter def. Mark Philippoussis, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.

1997_Patrick Rafter def. Greg Rusedski, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

1996_Pete Sampras def. Michael Chang, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

1995_Pete Sampras def. Andre Agassi, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

1994_Andre Agassi def. Michael Stich, 6-1, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

1993_Pete Sampras def. Cedric Pioline, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

1992_Stefan Edberg def. Pete Sampras, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

1991_Stefan Edberg def. Jim Courier, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.

1990_Pete Sampras def. Andre Agassi, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

1989_Boris Becker def. Ivan Lendl, 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

1988_Mats Wilander def. Ivan Lendl, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

1987_Ivan Lendl def. Mats Wilander, 6-7 (9), 6-0, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

1986_Ivan Lendl def. Miloslav Mecir, 6-4, 6-2, 6-0.

1985_Ivan Lendl def. John McEnroe, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-4.

1984_John McEnroe def. Ivan Lendl, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1.

1983_Jimmy Connors def. Ivan Lendl, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-0.

1982_Jimmy Connors def. Ivan Lendl, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

1981_John McEnroe def. Bjorn Borg, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

1980_John McEnroe def. Bjorn Borg, 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-4.

1979_John McEnroe def. Vitas Gerulaitis, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.

1978_Jimmy Connors def. Bjorn Borg, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

1977_Guillermo Vilas def. Jimmy Connors, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

1976_Jimmy Connors def. Bjorn Borg, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-4.

1975_Manuel Orantes def. Jimmy Connors, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

1974_Jimmy Connors def. Ken Rosewall, 6-1, 6-0, 6-1.

1973_John Newcombe def. Jan Kodes, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

1972_Ilie Nastase def. Arthur Ashe, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (1-5), 6-4, 6-3.

1971_Stan Smith def. Jan Kodes, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (5-3).

1970_Ken Rosewall def. Tony Roche, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5-2), 6-3.

1969_Rod Laver def. Tony Roche, 7-9, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

1968_Arthur Ashe def. Tom Okker, 14-12, 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

1967_John Newcombe def. Clark Graebner, 6-4, 6-4, 8-6.

1966_Fred Stolle def. John Newcombe, 4-6, 12-10, 6-3, 6-4.

1965_Manolo Santana def. Cliff Drysdale, 6-2, 7-9, 7-5, 6-1.

1964_Roy Emerson def. Fred Stolle, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

1963_Rafael Osuna def. Frank Froehling III, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2.

1962_Rod Laver def. Roy Emerson, 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

1961_Roy Emerson def. Rod Laver, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2.

1960_Neale Fraser def. Rod Laver, 6-4, 6-4, 9-7.

1959_Neale Fraser def. Alex Olmedo, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

1958_Ashley Cooper def. Mal Anderson, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 10-8, 8-6.

1957_Mal Anderson def. Ashley Cooper, 10-8, 7-5, 6-4.

1956_Ken Rosewall def. Lew Hoad, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

1955_Tony Trabert def. Ken Rosewall, 9-7, 6-3, 6-3.

1954_Vic Seixas def. Rex Hartwig, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

1953_Tony Trabert def. Vic Seixas, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

1952_Frank Sedgman def. Gardnar Mulloy, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.

1951_Frank Sedgman def. Vic Seixas, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

1950_Art Larsen def. Herbie Flam, 6-3, 4-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

1949_Pancho Gonzales def. Ted Schroeder, 16-18, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

1948_Pancho Gonzales def. Eric Sturgess, 6-2, 6-3, 14-12.

1947_Jack Kramer def. Frank Parker, 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3.

1946_Jack Kramer def. Tom Brown, 9-7, 6-3, 6-0.

1945_Frank Parker def. Bill Talbert, 14-12, 6-1, 6-2.

1944_Frank Parker def. Bill Talbert, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

1943_Joe Hunt def. Jack Kramer, 6-3, 6-8, 10-8, 6-0.

1942_Ted Schroeder def. Frank Parker, 8-6, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.

1941_Bobby Riggs def. Frank Kovacs, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

1940_Donald McNeill def. Bobby Riggs, 4-6, 6-8, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

1939_Bobby Riggs def. Welby van Horn, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

1938_Don Budge def. Gene Mako, 6-3, 6-8, 6-2, 6-1.

1937_Don Budge def. Gottfried von Cramm, 6-1, 7-9, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

1936_Fred Perry def. Don Budge, 2-6, 6-2, 8-6, 1-6, 10-8.

1935_Wilmer Allison def. Sidney Wood, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

1934_Fred Perry def. Wilmer Allison, 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 8-6.

1933_Fred Perry def. Jack Crawford, 6-3, 11-13, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

1932_Ellsworth Vines def. Henri Cochet, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

1931_Ellsworth Vines def. George Lott, 7-9, 6-3, 9-7, 7-5.

1930_John Doeg def. Frank Shields, 10-8, 1-6, 6-4, 1-6, 16-14.

1929_Bill Tilden def. Frank Hunter, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

1928_Henri Cochet def. Frank Hunter, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

1927_Rene Lacoste def. Bill Tilden, 11-9, 6-3, 11-9.

1926_Rene Lacoste def. Jean Borotra, 6-4, 6-0, 6-4.

1925_Bill Tilden def. Bill Johnston, 4-6, 11-9, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

1924_Bill Tilden def. Bill Johnston, 6-1, 9-7, 6-2.

1923_Bill Tilden def. Bill Johnston, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

1922_Bill Tilden def. Bill Johnston, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

1921_Bill Tilden def. Wallace Johnson, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

1920_Bill Tilden def. Bill Johnston, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

1919_Bill Johnston def. Bill Tilden, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

1918_Lindley Murray def. Bill Tilden, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5.

1917_Lindley Murray def. Nat Niles, 5-7, 8-6, 6-3, 6-3.

1916_Dick Williams def. Bill Johnston, 4-6, 6-4, 0-6, 6-2, 6-4.

1915_Bill Johnston def. Maurice McLoughlin, 1-6, 6-0, 7-5, 10-8.

1914_Dick Williams def. Maurice McLoughlin, 6-3, 8-6, 10-8.

1913_Maurice McLoughlin def. Dick Williams, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

1912_Maurice McLoughlin def. Bill Johnson, 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

1911_Bill Larned def. Maurice McLoughlin, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

1910_Bill Larned def. Tom Bundy, 6-1, 5-7, 6-0, 6-8, 6-1.

1909_Bill Larned def. Bill Clothier, 6-1, 6-2, 5-7, 1-6, 6-1.

1908_Bill Larned def. Beals Wright, 6-1, 6-2, 8-6.

1907_Bill Larned def. Robert LeRoy, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.

1906_Bill Clothier def. Beals Wright, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.

1905_Beals Wright def. Holcombe Ward, 6-2, 6-1, 11-9.

1904_Holcombe Ward def. Bill Clothier, 10-8, 6-4, 9-7.

1903_Laurie Doherty def. Bill Larned, 6-0, 6-3, 10-8.

1902_Bill Larned def. Reggie Doherty, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 8-6.

1901_Bill Larned def. Beals Wright, 6-2, 6-8, 6-4, 6-4.

1900_Malcolm Whitman def. Bill Larned, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

1899_Malcolm Whitman def. Parmly Paret, 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

1898_Malcolm Whitman def. Dwight Davis, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

1897_Robert Wrenn def. Wilberforce Eaves, 4-6, 8-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

1896_Robert Wrenn def. Fred Hovey, 7-5, 3-6, 6-0, 1-6, 6-1.

1895_Fred Hovey def. Robert Wrenn, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

1894_Robert Wrenn def. Manliffe Goodbody, 6-8, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

1893_Robert Wrenn def. Fred Hovey, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

1892_Oliver Campbell def. Fred Hovey, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

1891_Oliver Campbell def. Clarence Hobart, 2-6, 7-5, 7-9, 6-1, 6-2.

1890_Oliver Campbell def. Henry Slocum, Jr., 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

1889_Henry Slocum, Jr. def. Quincy Shaw, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

1888_Henry Slocum, Jr. def. Howard Taylor, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0.

1887_Richard Sears def. Henry Slocum, Jr., 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

1886_Richard Sears def. Livingston Beeckman, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.

1885_Richard Sears def. Godfrey Brinley, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

1884_Richard Sears def. Howard Taylor, 6-0, 1-6, 6-0, 6-2.

1883_Richard Sears def. James Dwight, 6-2, 6-0, 9-7.

1882_Richard Sears def. Clarence Clark, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.

1881_Richard Sears def. William Glyn, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.

Prior to 1968, the United States National Championships was an amateur event. It became the U.S. Open in 1968 when the tournament was open to professionals.