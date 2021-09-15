Asia's Largest Sustainable Fashion Conference Fashion Summit (HK) 2021 Successfully Concluded

United Efforts Together to “Design for the Future”

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 September 2021 - Fashion Summit (HK) 2021, one of the largest conference in Asia on sustainable fashion, came to a successful close. Over 40 speakers from Hong Kong and abroad representing the fashion industry, fashion designers, the academia and NGOS, hosted a number of keynote speeches and panel discussions during the 2-day summit to formulate a sustainable future for the fashion industry. The total number of attendees and real time online participants exceeded 1,000.

Funded by the lead sponsor, Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("HKSAR Government"), Fashion Summit (HK) 2021 ("the Summit") is jointly organized by Clothing Industry Training Authority ("CITA"), Office of the Hon Felix CHUNG Kwok-pan, Member of the Legislative Council, Redress, Sustainable Fashion Business Consortium ("SFBC"), The Mills Fabrica and WWF-Hong Kong. With the theme "Design for the Future", the Summit was held on 9th and 10th September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in both physical and online formats. Mr. Edward Yau Tang-wah, GBS, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, officiated at the opening ceremony by delivering a keynote speech on the first day of the Summit.

The 2-day Summit addressed a number of important issues such as "What are the Designs for the Future?", "Consumer Engagement in the Digital Age: Strategic Marketing for a Global and Local Audience", "Are we failing the future of fashion with the lack of sustainability education?", "Future Fashion Materials", "Multifaceted Virtual Fashion" and "Green Finance – Resilient to Changes", generating in-depth discussions on areas including fashion design, digital marketing, sustainable education, use of raw materials, virtual fashion and green finance, etc.

Also unveiled at the event was the result of a questionnaire survey conducted by Fashion Summit (HK) 2021 with dozens of Hong Kong and overseas fashion designers during May and June 2021. The survey aimed to understand the impact of the pandemic on fashion designers, how well they have adapted to life during the COVID-19 era and their opinion about the future of fashion design. By finding out the perception of fashion designers, the survey was expected to shed light on their customers' awareness and requirements about environmental protection, allowing the fashion industry to revive green economy. The results show that, compared to consumers in Europe, America, Africa, Australia and other parts of Asia, local designers believe that Hong Kong consumers' demands for environmentally-friendly products are much lower. This reflects a need to strengthen the awareness of environmental fashion among Hong Kong designers and consumers.

Since its inaugural edition in 2017, the Summit has been committed to fostering a review of the fashion industry's current business models, enhancing the public's knowledge of the fashion industry's leading role in sustainable development, and nurturing the concept of sustainable fashion among the younger generation. The Summit also aims to foster sustainable development of the fashion industry by providing a platform for members of the industry to exchange their views and strike collaborations of various kinds. As an important fashion event in Asia, the Summit is highly regarded by local and international fashion industry, environmental industry as well as technology industry.

To revisit the programme of Fashion Summit (HK) 2021 and browse the fashion designers survey report, please visit the Summit's website at www.fashionsummit.hk.

About Fashion Summit (HK)

Fashion Summit (HK) is an Asian event focusing on "Sustainable Development In Fashion". It brings together global leading academics, key players from the fashion industry, NGOs, media, decision makers and leaders to achieve sustainable fashion in Asia. Fashion Summit (HK) consists of a 2-Day Conference and a series of events. It plays a vital role to provide a sharing platform for participants from around the world to exchange insights on the latest sustainable fashion trends, technology, best practices, solutions, and opportunities. The Summit is jointly organized by Clothing Industry Training Authority (CITA), Office of the Hon Felix CHUNG Kwok-pan, Member of the Legislative Council, Redress, Sustainable Fashion Business Consortium (SFBC), The Mills Fabrica and WWF-Hong Kong, and funded by the lead sponsor, Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. For more information on Fashion Summit (HK) 2021, please visit: www.fashionsummit.hk





About Create Hong Kong

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors Fashion Summit (HK) since 2017 to promote Hong Kong's fashion design industry. Website: www.createhk.gov.hk.

Disclaimer : The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.